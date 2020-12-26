WINTER WEATHER:Record Snowfall Recorded For Christmas Day in Pittsburgh
FAN N’ATION Exclusive: THORN HILL TAP HOUSE in Wexford is Tailgate Approved!

Try their chili and cocktail recipes at home!

KEYSTONE RED CHILI

Ingredients:

4

1

1

4

1

¼

1/3

2

3

2

1 ½

2

3

¼

 Lb.

Tbsp.

Tbsp.

Tbsp.

Tbsp.

Cup

Cup

Cups

Cups

Tbsp.

Cups

Cups

Tbsp.

Cup

 Beef Chuck, 1 ½ ” Cubes

Cumin

Coriander

Chili Powder

Oregano

Diced Jalapeno Peppers

Chopped Garlic

Chopped Onions

Diced Tomatoes

Beef Base

Beer

Water

Masa Harina

Water

Directions:

1)     Brown the beef in a stock pot.

2)     Remove the beef from the pan.

3)     Add the Onions and Jalapenos to the stock pot.

4)     Sauté for 3 minutes.

5)     Add the spices and sauté for 2 more minutes.

6)     Add the rest of the ingredients except the Masa Harina and the browned beef and bring to a high simmer and cook for 30 minutes.

7)     Pour into a small hotel pan and cover with 2 sheets of foil.

8)     Bake at 350 for 1 hour.

9)     Combine the Masa Harina with the ¼ C of water.

10)   About 15 mins before it’s finished baking, add the Masa Harina mixture, and return to oven for the remaining 15 mins.

 

THORN HILL COCKTAILS

Mom’s Apple Pie

1.5 oz Apple Pie Moonshine ( Blackbird Distillery)

.25 oz Plain Moonshine 100 proof or Higher

.5 oz Sours

3 oz Apple Juice

Garnish with Cinnamon and Sugar Rim &

Apples soak in Plain Moonshine (100 Proof or Higher)

 

BONUS RECIPE!!!!!

Lancaster Coffee

1 oz Coffee Whiskey (Thistle & Finch Black Coffee)

.5 Ancho Chili Liquor (Bly)

.5 Coffee Liquor (Kahlua)

3 oz Hot or Cold press Coffee

2-3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters

 

 

