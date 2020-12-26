FAN N’ATION Exclusive: THORN HILL TAP HOUSE in Wexford is Tailgate Approved!
Try their chili and cocktail recipes at home!
KEYSTONE RED CHILI
Ingredients:
|4
1
1
4
1
¼
1/3
2
3
2
1 ½
2
3
¼
|Lb.
Tbsp.
Tbsp.
Tbsp.
Tbsp.
Cup
Cup
Cups
Cups
Tbsp.
Cups
Cups
Tbsp.
Cup
|Beef Chuck, 1 ½ ” Cubes
Cumin
Coriander
Chili Powder
Oregano
Diced Jalapeno Peppers
Chopped Garlic
Chopped Onions
Diced Tomatoes
Beef Base
Beer
Water
Masa Harina
Water
Directions:
1) Brown the beef in a stock pot.
2) Remove the beef from the pan.
3) Add the Onions and Jalapenos to the stock pot.
4) Sauté for 3 minutes.
5) Add the spices and sauté for 2 more minutes.
6) Add the rest of the ingredients except the Masa Harina and the browned beef and bring to a high simmer and cook for 30 minutes.
7) Pour into a small hotel pan and cover with 2 sheets of foil.
8) Bake at 350 for 1 hour.
9) Combine the Masa Harina with the ¼ C of water.
10) About 15 mins before it’s finished baking, add the Masa Harina mixture, and return to oven for the remaining 15 mins.
THORN HILL COCKTAILS
Mom’s Apple Pie
1.5 oz Apple Pie Moonshine ( Blackbird Distillery)
.25 oz Plain Moonshine 100 proof or Higher
.5 oz Sours
3 oz Apple Juice
Garnish with Cinnamon and Sugar Rim &
Apples soak in Plain Moonshine (100 Proof or Higher)
BONUS RECIPE!!!!!
Lancaster Coffee
1 oz Coffee Whiskey (Thistle & Finch Black Coffee)
.5 Ancho Chili Liquor (Bly)
.5 Coffee Liquor (Kahlua)
3 oz Hot or Cold press Coffee
2-3 Dashes Chocolate Bitters
