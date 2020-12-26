By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (KDKA) — A woman from Glassport was jailed and faces charges related to the neglect of children following an arrest in Myrtle Beach.

According to WBTW, 32-year-old Jamie Miller of Glassport was arrested following an incident that took place at a hotel along North Ocean Boulevard on Tuesday.

Police paperwork obtained by WBTW alleges that Miller is accused of using drugs in the hotel room while a 2-year-old and 6-year-old child were present.

Police say that they responded to a call at the Ocean Reef Hotel, and that when they arrived, Miller’s speech was slurred and she could not stand on her feet.

The 6-year-old child that was present was locked in the bathroom at one point, according to WBTW, with police also saying that the sliding door to the balcony of the 10th floor room was left open.

Needles were also found in the room by police, according to the paperwork obtained by WBTW.

Miller was arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday morning.

She is being held on a $2,500 bond, facing charges of the Unlawful Neglect Of A Child Or Helpless Person By A Legal Guardian.