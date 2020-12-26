WINTER WEATHER:Record Snowfall Recorded For Christmas Day in Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers player Marcus Allen made sure to make his mother’s Christmas special this year.

Allen surprised his mother with a car, and his family recorded a video of her reaction.

In the video, Allen’s mother can be seen opening a present with car keys inside and is then led to look out the window to see the new gift from her son.

At the end, the two exchanged heartfelt “I love you”s over the phone.

