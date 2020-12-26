Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers player Marcus Allen made sure to make his mother’s Christmas special this year.
Allen surprised his mother with a car, and his family recorded a video of her reaction.
.@Chico_Hndrxx surprised his mom with a new car for #Christmas and her reaction is everything. pic.twitter.com/OYRUyGW6mk
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2020
In the video, Allen’s mother can be seen opening a present with car keys inside and is then led to look out the window to see the new gift from her son.
At the end, the two exchanged heartfelt “I love you”s over the phone.
