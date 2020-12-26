By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — When students in the Mt. Lebanon School District’s classes resume following the winter break, the district will use a phased return to a hybrid learning model.
The school board voted during its meeting on December 16 for the hybrid model to be implemented again.
Students in the district’s elementary schools will return to learn in the hybrid model beginning on January 11, while students in Grades 6-12 will return using that model on January 21.
The school board also voted to resume athletics on January 4, pending no further action being taken by Governor Tom Wolf.
Earlier this month, athletics and extracurricular actives were suspended for several weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
More information about Mt. Lebanon School District’s plans can be found online.
