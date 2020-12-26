WINTER WEATHER:Record Snowfall Recorded For Christmas Day in Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Chukwuma Okorafor, Cincinnati Bengals, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CINCINNATI (KDKA) – The NFL has fined Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor $10,000 for shoving Bengals quarterback Mackensie Alexander, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Following an interception, Alexander high-stepped down the sideline after intercepting the pass, and Okorafor shoved him into the Bengals’ bench area.

Alexander was also fined $10,000 for an incident in the same game.

His fine came from a pass breakup from the game on Monday.

Comments