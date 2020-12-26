Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works says they are experiencing some delays in the collection of garbage and recycling due to the holiday.
Homes that are normally collected on Friday but were pushed to Saturday due to Christmas have been experiencing delays, according to the city.
They are saying that those residents affected should leave their materials at the curb and they will be collected on Monday or Tuesday.
A complete list of neighborhoods can be found below:
- Duquesne Heights
- East Deutschtown
- Greenfield
- Mount Washington
- Troy Hill
- Spring Garden
- Spring Hill
- Squirrel Hill South
- Summer Hill
- Swisshelm Park
You must log in to post a comment.