PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a White Christmas this year but now it’s causing a headache for many Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Many residents have reported their streets remain unplowed and untreated, making for dangerous driving and walking conditions.

Carrick is one such neighborhood, with Spokane Avenue right in front of Carrick High School still covered.

However, Carrick isn’t the only Pittsburgh neighborhood dealing with these conditions.

There are several unplowed or slick roads in Overbrook, as well.

KDKA has received several calls and emails from viewers complaining of poor conditions in neighborhoods such as South Side, Lincoln Place, and Hays.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill, the representative for District 4, posted to Facebook this morning that his office has received over 50 complaints regarding streets not being plowed.

District 4 includes Brookline, Beechview, Bon Air, Carrick, Mr. Washington, and Overbrook.

According to a city spokesperson, crews are continuing to work to clear streets and Department of Public Works staff from other divisions are also coming in to help.

“It’s getting to be a dangerous situation,” said Peter Freeman, a Carrick resident. “I don’t know if I can get up this street right now. There’s been nobody that’s laid salt down. We pay taxes and this has been going on year after year.”

The city also has said that certain neighborhoods are also experiencing delays in trash and recycling collection, saying some neighborhoods that were supposed to have trash pickup today may not have it until Monday or Tuesday.