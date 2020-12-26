WINTER WEATHER:Record Snowfall Recorded For Christmas Day in Pittsburgh
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather forecast from meteorologist Mary Ours!By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, weather, Weather Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to additional snow showers of 1-2″ possible. Winds are about 10-15 mph, so it’s feeling in the single digits and even below zero for many!

Snow showers wrap up late morning and it’ll be cold all day again with highs only in the low to mid 20’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Sunday, we finally warm up in the low 40’s, so it will be a great day to go outside and play in all the snow before some melts away!

Our next round of precipitation arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday as light rain showers and temperatures stay above normal in the low 40s for our high.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s another rollercoaster week of temperatures as Tuesday we drop back down to seeing highs right at 30 degrees then Wednesday back in the mid 40s!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments