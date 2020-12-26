PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to additional snow showers of 1-2″ possible. Winds are about 10-15 mph, so it’s feeling in the single digits and even below zero for many!
Snow showers wrap up late morning and it’ll be cold all day again with highs only in the low to mid 20’s.
By Sunday, we finally warm up in the low 40’s, so it will be a great day to go outside and play in all the snow before some melts away!
Our next round of precipitation arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday as light rain showers and temperatures stay above normal in the low 40s for our high.
It’s another rollercoaster week of temperatures as Tuesday we drop back down to seeing highs right at 30 degrees then Wednesday back in the mid 40s!
