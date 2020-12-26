By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — While federal pandemic aid hangs in limbo in the U.S. Congress, state officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to take advantage of state assistance programs.

Federal PUA and PEUC unemployment programs are currently delayed, but ​the state Department of Labor & Industry is pointing to state programs such as Pennie, Lifeline, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Medicaid/Medical Assistance, Meals for Senior Citizens/Meals on Wheels, PA Food Banks and Pantries, SNAP Benefits/Food Stamps to help eligible Pennsylvanians in need of health insurance, food security and broadband access.

The United Way of Pennsylvania’s 211 program is another way for Pennsylvanians to identify close resources for these kinds of needs.

“Pennsylvanians receiving PUA or PEUC payments need to be aware that they will not be able to file a claim next week and should begin preparing now to seek the necessities they will need through other means,” said L&I Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “I urge current PUA and PEUC claimants to apply for additional assistance through programs outside of L&I as soon as possible to prevent their families from reaching an emergency or dangerous situation.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry says around 500,000 Pennsylvanians will be affected by the delay of the CARES Act Extension legislation.