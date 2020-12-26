By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have downgraded three players to “out” for tomorrow’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Kicker Chris Boswell, linebacker Ola Adeniyi, and linebacker Marcus Allen have all been ruled out for the game.
In corresponding moves, the Steelers signed Regray Scales to the 53-man roster, elevated kicker Matthew Wright to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad, and have waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray.
Scales had been elevated to the active/inactive roster in weeks 14 and 15 and played against both Buffalo and Cincinnati.
Wright will appear again as the kicker for the Steelers after appearing in the Week 13 matchup against the Washington Football Team.
The Steelers will take on the Colts tomorrow at Heinz Field with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
