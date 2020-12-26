WINTER WEATHER:Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Much Of Western Pa.
The National Weather Service says that 2020 is the snowiest Christmas in 85 years.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was officially a White Christmas in Pittsburgh and a record breaking Christmas Day.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, 5.1 inches of snow fell on Friday, breaking the all-time record.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

This makes 2020 the snowiest Christmas in Pittsburgh history, breaking the previous record set 85 years ago in 1935.

