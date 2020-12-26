Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was officially a White Christmas in Pittsburgh and a record breaking Christmas Day.
A new snowfall record was set at Pittsburgh on December 25, 2020. 5.1 inches of snow was recorded for the day. This breaks the old record of 3.5 inches set in 1935.
According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, 5.1 inches of snow fell on Friday, breaking the all-time record.
This makes 2020 the snowiest Christmas in Pittsburgh history, breaking the previous record set 85 years ago in 1935.
