By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 412 Food Rescue announced it had delivered meals to 2,149 homes of people who were homebound this year.
This year, we were able to bring food directly to 2,149 homes of people who are elderly, immunocompromised, or otherwise homebound. THANK YOU to everyone who made it happen: our tech team, logistics pros, and the #FoodRescueHeroes who made deliveries. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/sKFuz640BD
— 412 Food Rescue (@412FoodRescue) December 27, 2020
The organization said that this included the homes of those who are elderly or immunocompromised or were staying home for any other reason.
They thanked their employees and others for pitching in to make these deliveries possible.
