By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 412 Food Rescue announced it had delivered meals to 2,149 homes of people who were homebound this year.

The organization said that this included the homes of those who are elderly or immunocompromised or were staying home for any other reason.

They thanked their employees and others for pitching in to make these deliveries possible.

