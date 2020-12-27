WINTER WEATHER:White Christmas Causes Headaches With Covered Roads
AFC North Champions, Indianapolis Colts, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, TJ Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We’re excited about the hats and t-shirts, we’ve been waiting.”

Those were the words of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin moments after a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field.

Not only did the win snap a three-game losing streaking, but it also crowned the Steelers as the 2020 AFC North Division champions.

TJ Watt posted a picture to his Twitter account with his teammates showing off the AFC North Division shirts and hats.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner also took to Twitter, showing off a close-up of the gear.

With one game remaining, the Steelers will now await their first-round opponent in the NFL Playoffs.

