By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “We’re excited about the hats and t-shirts, we’ve been waiting.”
Those were the words of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin moments after a 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field.
Not only did the win snap a three-game losing streaking, but it also crowned the Steelers as the 2020 AFC North Division champions.
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) December 27, 2020
TJ Watt posted a picture to his Twitter account with his teammates showing off the AFC North Division shirts and hats.
“Won not done.”
Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner also took to Twitter, showing off a close-up of the gear.
AFC North Division Champs! Won Not Done! #blessed pic.twitter.com/pDLRSGhs89
— Eddie Faulkner (@coachfaulk) December 27, 2020
With one game remaining, the Steelers will now await their first-round opponent in the NFL Playoffs.
