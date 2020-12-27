By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends is reminding the public of their efforts to help find homes for loving pets.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, they told a story of a dog named Zoey.

Zoey first showed up at Animal Friends after being found as a stray.

She was quickly adopted two weeks after arriving at Animal Friends, but due to the stress and anxiety that Zoey had, she ended up back in the care of Animal Friends.

The Behavior team at Animal Friends worked to get Zoey some care from a foster family to be able to relax in a home environment.

A veterinary behaviorist was was listed to help develop a plan for Zoey as well.

Zoey still spends time in foster care.

For more information on Animal Friends and how you can help support them, click here.