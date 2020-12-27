By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police had to call SWAT officers to the scene of an apartment in the 5500 block of Baywood Street on Sunday after a woman barricaded herself inside.
Police were attempting to serve a protection from abuse order against the woman at the home when she became combative, barricaded herself inside, and threw objects at police.
Once SWAT arrived, she continued throwing objects at officers.
SWAT officers were able to gain access to the apartment and took the woman into custody without incident.
The incident caused Baywood Street to close for about an hour.
Once the woman is medically cleared, police have said she could face assault and/or reckless endangerment charges for throwing objects at police.
