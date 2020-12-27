Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS (KDKA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening, according to Pittsburgh Police.
Pittsburgh Police and EMS showed up to the 300 block of Penfort Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday in response to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian.
The 20-year-old victim was conscious in the street, but he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Police say.
The driver of the vehicle did not leave the scene and cooperated with police.
The Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident, according to Pittsburgh Police.
