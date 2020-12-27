Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Fire crews responded to the Monroeville Mall Sunday morning after a small fire broke out in the rear area of a store.
Monroeville Volunteer Fire Companies say that they responded to Monroeville Mall around 6:30 a.m. Sunday after being alerted to an automatic fire alarm activation.
Upon arriving, they found a small fire that was largely extinguished by the sprinkler system, and crews worked to remove smoke from the building.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal Office is investigating the fire.
No one was injured, according to Deputy Fire Chief of the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company #1.
