COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old boy riding in a vehicle was grazed by a bullet reportedly fired from another vehicle on Christmas night, police said.
Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. Friday to the north Columbus scene of what was initially reported as a hit-and-run accident.
Police said the 14-year-old told them that he was a passenger in a vehicle that came under fire from the driver of a grey vehicle, who fired several times, grazing the boy on his leg.
Fire department medics treated the juvenile victim at the scene. Detectives are investigating the case as a felony assault and are asking anyone from the public with information to call them.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.