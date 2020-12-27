PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s going to be a cold start with low temperatures near normal, but feeling in the single digits and teens for some.
This afternoon, we finally warm up in the low 40’s so it will be a great day to go outside and play in all the snow before some melts away!
Our next round of precipitation arrives overnight Sunday into early Monday as light rain showers and temperatures stay above normal in the low 40s for our high.
It’s another rollercoaster week of temperatures as Tuesday we drop back down to seeing highs right at 30 degrees, then Wednesday we are back in the mid-40’s!
