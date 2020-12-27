Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LARIMER (KDKA) — SWAT responded to a domestic situation in Larimer and closed Broad Street in between East Liberty Boulevard and Station Street off from the public.
“E Liberty Avenue is also closed between Broad Street and Larimer Avenue,” police added at 12:28 p.m Sunday.
Police say SWAT was searching for a possibly armed man barricaded inside a home. They did not find a man inside and the situation “ended without incident.”
The road closures are still in place temporarily.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.