The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 594 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the last two days.

Of the newly reported cases, 575 are confirmed from 2,347 PCR tests. There are 19 probable cases.

According to the Health Department, the relatively low number of new cases reported over the last 48 hours is being attributed to “the limited availability of testing last week” due to the holiday. They say, “It likely does not reflect a decrease in the spread of the virus in the community. The Health Department does anticipate an increase in new cases due to the holidays.”

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 month to 98 years, with 45 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 18-27.

There have been 3,097 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 857.

Of the newly-reported deaths, three patients were in their 70s and the other patient was in their 90s. Two deaths are associated with long-term care facilities.

There have been 51,453 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

