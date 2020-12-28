PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Just hours ago, President Trump signed a massive $2.3 trillion COVID-19 funding package, averting a government shutdown, and providing relief to millions of Americans.

In addition to the $1.4 trillion for a government spending bill, another $900 billion will go to Coronavirus relief funding.

This includes $600 in direct payments to Americans.

In addition, the relief package extends unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

Those programs were set to end and will now continue for another 11 weeks.

For those collecting unemployment, they will get a $300 federal boost through mid-March.

However, because of the timing of the signing of the bill, people in the pandemic unemployment assistance and pandemic and emergency unemployment compensation programs are not expected to receive a payment this week.

President Trump has called for Congress to provide $2,000 payments to Americans, something Democrats have been in favor of, while Republicans have been split on the issue.

“Many millions of people are losing their extended unemployment benefits. They’re going to be evicted from their apartments because the eviction moratorium is ending,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said.

“Why would we be sending $2,000 to people with a six-figure income who have had no suspension, no reduction of their income at all? It should be targeted to people who have actually lost their job, small businesses that are actually in danger of going under,” Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said.

Also included in this bill are billions of dollars for small businesses, direct rental assistance, education funding, and food stamps.

The eviction moratorium will be extended for another month.

According to President Trump, Congress is expected to discuss the $2,000 direct payments on Monday.