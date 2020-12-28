By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments were given warnings after police visited to make sure they’re following COVID-19 orders like the temporary indoor dining ban.

Across the state from Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 454 establishments, issuing 16 notices of violation and 21 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing and the recent three-week pause on indoor dining. Several restaurants have chosen not to close in defiance of the governor’s order.

While some owners are submitting legal challenges against restrictions, a federal judge in Pennsylvania recently upheld the Wolf administration’s three-week indoor dining ban.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 91 businesses and issued three warnings and one notice of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.