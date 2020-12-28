By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Black Political Empowerment Project, otherwise known as B-PEP, announced new police reform commitments together with Mayor Bill Peduto Monday evening.
Some of the commitments included strengthening background checks, creating a more diverse Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in terms of gender and race and building meaningful relationships with children in the community.
“In this tumultuous year of 2020, this provides some sense of hope for the citizens of Pittsburgh and particularly our young people that change is on the way,” B-PEP Chairman Tim Stevens said at a press conference.
Stevens also gave credit to the younger population for taking to the streets this summer to give a sense of urgency to police reform.
