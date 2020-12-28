CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PTL's Heather Abraham and David Highfield will be hosting a New Year's Eve special.
Filed Under:CDC, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Local News, New Year's Day, New Year's Eve, Pennsylvania Department of Health, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Americans are ready to celebrate the end of 2020, but the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health are urging people to stay home from New Year’s celebrations.

They say the safest way to ring in 2021 is at home with the people you live with or online with friends and family.

You can also ring in the New Year with Heather Abraham and David Highfield, hosting Highmark’s and PTL’s First Night special, which will be live on KDKA-TV at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

