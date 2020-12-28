Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Americans are ready to celebrate the end of 2020, but the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health are urging people to stay home from New Year’s celebrations.
They say the safest way to ring in 2021 is at home with the people you live with or online with friends and family.
You can also ring in the New Year with Heather Abraham and David Highfield, hosting Highmark’s and PTL’s First Night special, which will be live on KDKA-TV at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.
