By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Pitt-Duke men’s basketball game Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.

The postponement Monday comes after a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within Pitt’s program, the conference said in a release. No makeup date has been announced.

“The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report,” the release said.

