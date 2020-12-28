Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Pitt-Duke men’s basketball game Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium has been postponed due to a positive coronavirus test.
The postponement Monday comes after a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within Pitt’s program, the conference said in a release. No makeup date has been announced.
Tomorrow’s game postponed. https://t.co/FzbjKAiPuG
— Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) December 28, 2020
“The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report,” the release said.
