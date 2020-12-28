CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing and “at-risk” 36-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say John Johnson III of the West End was last seen leaving Allegheny General Hospital on Monday.

Police say he is 6-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, a camouflage jacket and flip-flops.

