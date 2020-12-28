PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, some spot rain showers will be around this morning as we are in the warm sector of a mid-level low that is passing by to our north.

The center of the low will track north of Lake Erie and just north of Toronto and Ottawa.

We will be on the southern edge, so just a couple of light passing showers will be on tap for us for most of the morning.

Things will begin to change as the accompanying cold front pushes southeast on the backside of the low.

As of right now, the cold front is just north of Detroit and will arrive in Pittsburgh sometime just after noon.

The front looks like it will stall just north of I-80 this morning though with a big push of cold air helping to push the front through later in the day for most here.

As the cold air progresses north, expect to see some lake effect snow showers developing and impacting places mainly along and north of I-80.

No big issues are expected at this time for places south of I-80, but a couple of snow showers are expected to make it as far south as Allegheny County.

The active weather day will make for an interesting day when it comes to our temperatures.

Highs have already been reached today with temperatures falling from here.

Wake up temperatures are in the mid-40’s with temperatures near 40 degrees for noon and in the upper-30’s for the evening commute.

Wind speeds will also pick up ahead of the frontal passage with wind gust of 20 mph being possible from around 5:00 a.m.to about 2:00 p.m. or 3:00 p.m.

Wind speeds will calm down for the late afternoon to evening hours.

Looking ahead, it looks like any late day snow today may very well be the best chance for snow for the week and really beyond that.

We will have a day of rain possible for the last day of the year on Thursday and the first day of the year on Friday.

Rain wraps up on Saturday. Some big rain totals will be possible on those days.

When it comes to temperatures, we fall back below freezing this afternoon and stay there on Tuesday.

We start off Wednesday with temperatures below freezing but quickly warm up for the afternoon to see highs in the low 40’s.

Highs will stay in the 40’s for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50’s on Friday.

Too bad you’ll need the umbrella or rain jacket to enjoy.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.