Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
Police say that 77-year-old Ruby Hopson is missing from Youngstown, Oh. and was last known to be heading back to Ohio around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night via I-70.
Hopson is 5’2″ and weighs 162 lbs. and is known to drive a Black 2014 Chevy Cruze with Ohio plate number HLW6505.
Police say that it’s believed she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.
Anyone with information about where she may be is asking to contact police immediately, either by calling 911, or contacting the Youngstown, OH Police directly at 330-742-8916.
You must log in to post a comment.