A forklift appears to have gotten stuck in the sinkhole.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are saying a large sinkhole has opened up in the Strip District.

(Photo Credit: Jim Cahalan/KDKA Photojournalist)

(Photo Credit: Jim Cahalan/KDKA Photojournalist)

Smallman Street has been closed until further notice “while the situation is being evaluated.”

When KDKA crews arrived, a forklift appeared to be stuck in the sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located approximately at the intersection of 33rd Street and Smallman Street.

