By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials are saying a large sinkhole has opened up in the Strip District.
Pittsburgh (Strip District): Sinkhole – intersection of 33rd Street/Smallman Street, a large sinkhole has developed. Smallman Street will be closed indefinitely while the situation is being evaluated. No timeframe on when it will be reopened.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 28, 2020
Smallman Street has been closed until further notice “while the situation is being evaluated.”
When KDKA crews arrived, a forklift appeared to be stuck in the sinkhole.
The sinkhole is located approximately at the intersection of 33rd Street and Smallman Street.
