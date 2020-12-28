By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday was a big day for the Steelers: not only did they break their three-game losing streak with a quick turnaround in the second half of their game against the Colts, but they also clinched the AFC North Division.
JuJu Smith-Schuster was joined by other players, including Chase Claypool, in a celebratory TikTok dance. Some players are masked while others like Smith-Schuster are wearing no face mask.
In another TikTok posted by wide-receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, a few players are seen not masked.
Both videos contain explicit language.
The NFL has fined the Steelers before for not wearing face masks according to their guidelines, which states that players must wear a mask or double-layered gaiter whenever they are not wearing a helmet and are getting ready to play on the field.
So far, no disciplinary announcements have been made by the NFL.
