MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Long-term care facilities across Pennsylvania have started administering the COVID-19 vaccine to not just employees, but those most vulnerable to the deadly virus.

Vincentian Home Medical Director Dr. Christopher Koman was one of the first to get the shot on Monday morning.

“You felt a slight pinch from a needle and that was it,” said Dr. Koman.

A slight pinch in just a matter of seconds.

“It was pretty quick and done,” Dr. Koman said.

Dr. Koman said getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine felt no different than getting the flu shot. He says he’s ready to see those who want the vaccine roll up their sleeves.

“We contracted with CVS. They come in to set up the clinic for employees, staff, and will be going through the facility to administer the vaccine to residents,” Dr. Koman said.

Dr. Koman said the process will take two days this week, then CVS will come back in three weeks to administer the second dose.

Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg is another facility administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday. The facility has had several coronavirus cases over the past few months so the staff says it couldn’t come soon enough.

“This is the first step in getting nursing facilities back to normal and we will see what kind of guidance comes out from there,” Westmoreland Manor Administrator Abby Testa said. “We miss residents being able to see their loved ones because we are their family right now. Today means a lot for everyone.”

CVS will be at Westmoreland Manor for three days, vaccinating residents and staff, and will also come back in three weeks to administer the second shot.

As far who’s getting the vaccine and who’s not, Dr. Koman says it’s a mixed bag.

“Overwhelmingly, it’s positive. There may be a few folks who are unsure right now, but our job in healthcare is to educate,” said Dr. Koman.

That’s something Dr. Koman said he plans on doing until the pandemic is behind us.