By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting Monday in Green Tree.

Law enforcement says 21-year-old Scottie Harris, 20-year-old Jamere Blackwell and 22-year-old Sequawon Harris were taken into custody. They have been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery of a motor vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, criminal conspiracy and charges related to the violation of the Uniform Firearm Act.

On Monday, police were called to the 1100 block of Greentree Road for a report of shots fire. Law enforcement found the 21-year-old victim, who was shot in his right arm. Police say he will survive his injuries.

Officials say the investigation revealed the shooting happened in the parking lot of Unity Presbyterian Church, and the suspects fled the scene. Police say they later learned the suspects unsuccessfully tried to rob the victim of his vehicle, and the victim was shot during the incident.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that this was not a random shooting, and the victim may have been set up by the suspects,” the Allegheny County Police Department said in a release.

The suspects are in the Allegheny County Jail, awaiting preliminary arrangements.