NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man has been charged after he allegedly fought three police officers who came to his home for a welfare check.

For Jake Ruffing, living in his North Huntingdon apartment hasn’t been much fun.

“There’s always been fighting, screaming out of the apartment. We have brick walls separating our apartments and you could hear clearly through it,” Ruffing said.

For North Huntingdon police, a recent visit to the dwelling proved a challenge as well.

According to police, they showed up at the Central Highway address to check on 23-year-old Kevin Shouse. Investigators say Shouse greeted the officers while swinging an 18-inch machete. Police asked the man to come down and have a talk in the living room, which he did.

According to court records, at that point, things began to settle down. But things then took a turn for the worst.

Shouse allegedly tried to bolt toward the kitchen, running into one officer. A melee ensued in which Shouse fought three police officers, kneeing one in the face. No surprise to Ruffing, who described Shouse’s interactions with neighbors as “very hostile, aggressive.”

North Huntingdon police eventually subdued Shouse, and he is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators say they found drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana in the home. Shouse is in the Westmoreland County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond.

That’s just fine for Ruffing, who told KDKA, “It’s just a nuisance living next to him. Sleeping a lot better not having to worry about the wrong people being here.”