By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD (KDKA) — One of three Frostburg, Md. residents who was burned in a candle mishap was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital for additional treatment.

Over the weekend, on Saturday night, Frostburg firefighters and Allegany Co. paramedics were dispatched to a home in Frostburg for multiple burn patients.

When first responders arrived, they discovered three adults who were all suffering from various degrees of burns on parts of their bodies.

Deputy Fire Marshals investigated what caused the burns and determined that isopropyl alcohol was being added to decorative candles as an additional fuel source.

There was an open flame inside the candle at the time, and the alcohol ignited and was splashed onto the victims.

The victims were treated at the scene by paramedics and were transported to UPMC Cumberland Hospital l in Maryland.

One of the three victims was later transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh for further treatment.

The injuries to all the victims have been reported to be non-life threatening.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office investigated an incident and determined it was an accident and no charged will be filed.