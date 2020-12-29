By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials say a large sinkhole opened up in the Strip District on Monday.
Pittsburgh (Strip District): Sinkhole – intersection of 33rd Street/Smallman Street, a large sinkhole has developed. Smallman Street will be closed indefinitely while the situation is being evaluated. No timeframe on when it will be reopened.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 28, 2020
Smallman Street is closed until further notice after crews responded to a water line break. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the area has been plated.
When KDKA crews arrived, a forklift appeared to be stuck in the sinkhole. The sinkhole is located approximately at the intersection of 33rd Street and Smallman Street.
This afternoon we responded to a water break on Smallman St. at 33rd that resulted in a sinkhole. The break was to a privately-owned water line. We have plated the area. The street will remain closed until further notice.
— Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) December 28, 2020
