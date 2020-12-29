CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A forklift appears to have gotten stuck in the sinkhole.
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh Sinkhole, Strip District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STRIP DISTRICT (KDKA) — Allegheny County officials say a large sinkhole opened up in the Strip District on Monday.

(Photo Credit: Jim Cahalan/KDKA Photojournalist)

(Photo Credit: Jim Cahalan/KDKA Photojournalist)

Smallman Street is closed until further notice after crews responded to a water line break. The Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the area has been plated.

When KDKA crews arrived, a forklift appeared to be stuck in the sinkhole. The sinkhole is located approximately at the intersection of 33rd Street and Smallman Street.

