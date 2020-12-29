PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s now up to U.S. Senators to decide whether or not to raise the amount of stimulus payments.

Last night, the House of Representatives voted to give eligible Americans $2,000 — something President Trump is pushing for.

It’s unclear which way the Senate will go now that the bill is in their hands,

A two-thirds majority was needed for the bill to pass in the Democratic-led House — and that’s also what’s needed for it to pass in the Senate before making it to the President’s desk.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t indicated if he will bring the vote to the floor on the larger checks.

However, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he plans to try and quickly pass the measure in the GOP-led chamber through requesting a unanimous consent agreement, which can be blocked by any Senators who oppose it.

Pennsylvania’s Senators appear to be split on the idea of raising the amount of checks.

On Sunday, Republican Senator Pat Toomey said the following:

“Why would we be sending $2,000 to people with a six-figure income who have had no suspension, no reduction of their income at all? It should be targeted to people who have actually lost their job, small businesses that are actually in danger of going under.”

While he has not provided an official statement, Democratic Senator Bob Casey posted a tweet on Wednesday, suggesting he is in favor of $2,000 payments.

If we had a Democratic Senate, you would have more money in your pocket today. https://t.co/vVtuG7Wv1k — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) December 23, 2020

The House vote came just one day after President Trump signed the sweeping coronavirus relief bill into law Sunday night.

President Trump wasn’t happy with the $600 payments included in that bill and continued to urge Congress to increase the amount of the payments to $2,000.

The Senate could vote on the bill as soon as Tuesday, but those $2000 stimulus checks would raise the total relief bill from $900 billion dollars to more than a $1 trillion dollars.

Stay with KDKA for the latest from Capitol Hill.