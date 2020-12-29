By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH/MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Two people accused of hindering the apprehension of 22-year-old Koby Francis turned themselves in for arraignment in court Tuesday.

Daniel Neal and Justine Kenyatta turned themselves in around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Francis is accused of shooting McKeesport Police Officer Jerry Athans and then escaping police custody.

Last week, police arrested Gesiah Grigsby and Jasmyn Henderson-Bracey also on charges of helping Francis hide from police.

Neal and Kenyatta were granted release on $50,000 unsecured bond and will return to the magistrate on Jan. 22 for their preliminary hearings along with Grigsby and Henderson-Bracey.

Police are still looking for Francis.

Officer Athans was released from the hospital two days after the shooting.