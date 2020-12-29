PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 vaccinations are continuing at long-term care facilities here in Pittsburgh and across the state. For the first time, KDKA had the chance to talk to a resident who got the shot.

“It’s just like a regular shot. A little bit of a pinch and that’s it,” Nancy Fadgen said.

Fadgen, 79, has lived at UPMC’s Heritage Place nursing facility in Squirrel Hill for about 10 years. She said Tuesday was a good day.

“I feel good about it because any kind of protection we can get for a new thing coming along is a good thing,” said Fadgen.

She said fear about getting the vaccine never crossed her mind.

UPMC administered the Moderna vaccine through its long-term care pharmacy and chose not to partner with CVS or Walgreens. So far, about 70 people made up of residents and staff, got the shot.

“People very much want to get in line and get the vaccine. The residents have been pretty excited as well. They really think this is a major step forward for them,” Chief of Medical Affairs for UPMC Senior Communities Dr. David Nace said. “I think many of them view this as the beginning of the end of this nightmare that we’ve had.”

A nightmare that Fadgen hopes ends soon.

“Pre-pandemic, you were more able to move about the building. Visit friends on all floors, once you made friends,” said Fadgen. “Now with the pandemic, everyone is kind of limited to their rooms. I for one find it a little bit hard, but you adjust.”

Dr. Nace said UPMC is vaccinating its nursing facilities before its personal care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

He said he will be back at Heritage Place to administer more shots on Thursday and hopes to have every UPMC senior facility vaccinated by the end of January.