PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Koby Francis, the 22-year-old accused of shooting McKeesport Police Officer Jerry Athans, is awaiting extradition following his capture in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Allegheny County Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the case following Francis’ arrest.

Federal marshals arrested Francis shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakmound Apartments complex in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Allegheny County Police say they received phone tip of Francis’ possible whereabouts.

They contacted the U.S. Marshals Service due to the information that he had possibly fled to another state. Federal marshals started surveillance on the apartment building, and were finally able to make the arrest.

Allegheny County Police representatives were there when Francis was taken into custody.

He is now scheduled for a hearing in Harris County, West Virginia, after the New Year. Until then, he is being held in the North Central Regional Jail and Correctional Facility.

Francis faces charges of criminal attempt homicide, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Francis has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Officer Athans has been released from the hospital since the shooting. He was wounded three times on Dec. 20 after arriving with Francis at the McKeesport Police Station.

Officer Athans initially suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. He then circled around to the front of his police vehicle for cover. The criminal complaint says “Francis continued firing at Officer Athans, striking him two more times in his left shoulder.” Police say Officer Athans returned fire as Francis ran away.

Allegheny County Police say it was “an error” that Francis still had a gun on him at the time of his arrest by Officer Athans, and that he was able to bend his body to bring his cuffed hands out in front of him.

Francis was initially taken into custody for violating a Protection from Abuse Order served to him that same day, police said.

Inside Officer Athans’ cruiser, police say Francis was combative and tried to kick out a window. The shots rang out as Officer Athans tried to take Francis into the station.

Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa says both Officer Athans and the person who filed the PFA against Francis were both relieved to learn of his apprehension.

