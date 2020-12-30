Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CARMICHAELS (KDKA) – A man is in jail this morning following a stabbing in Carmichaels.
According to the police chief, this stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on West Green Street.
The victim apparently ran to a nearby convenience store for help and was eventually taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.
The extent of the victim’s injuries or condition is unknown at this time.
The police chief says the investigation is ongoing.
