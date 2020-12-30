CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARMICHAELS (KDKA) – A man is in jail this morning following a stabbing in Carmichaels.

According to the police chief, this stabbing occurred on Tuesday night on West Green Street.

The victim apparently ran to a nearby convenience store for help and was eventually taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

The extent of the victim’s injuries or condition is unknown at this time.

The police chief says the investigation is ongoing.

