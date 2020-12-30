CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The announcement comes ahead of a scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
CLEVELAND/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they have closed their facility after learning that a player and staff member tested positive.

The identities of the player and staff member are not known at this time.

The organization says that it has closed the facility to conduct a contact tracing investigation.

This comes as the Steelers are scheduled to face off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Browns say that they will “work remotely” but are prioritizing people’s safety first.

