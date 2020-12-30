Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that they have closed their facility after learning that a player and staff member tested positive.
Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. pic.twitter.com/e3Lae3eS5G
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020
The identities of the player and staff member are not known at this time.
The organization says that it has closed the facility to conduct a contact tracing investigation.
This comes as the Steelers are scheduled to face off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Browns say that they will “work remotely” but are prioritizing people’s safety first.
