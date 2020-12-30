CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The announcement came ahead of a scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLEVELAND/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility after a contact tracing investigation.

The Browns announced Wednesday morning that they closed their facility after learning that a player and staff member tested positive. The Browns said that they would “work remotely” while the facility was closed but was prioritizing people’s safety first.

The identities of the player and staff member are not known at this time.

This came as the Steelers are scheduled to face off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

