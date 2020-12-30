Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLEVELAND/PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Cleveland Browns have reopened their facility after a contact tracing investigation.
Contact tracing has been completed and we have been cleared to reopen our facility.
The Browns announced Wednesday morning that they closed their facility after learning that a player and staff member tested positive. The Browns said that they would “work remotely” while the facility was closed but was prioritizing people’s safety first.
The identities of the player and staff member are not known at this time.
This came as the Steelers are scheduled to face off against the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
