PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is continuing her holiday-themed recipes this week!
Cranberry Brie Pull Apart Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 large boule
- 1 stick melted butter
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 2 teaspoons freshly chopped rosemary
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 – 8 ounce wheel Brie, cut into thin strips
- 1 – 15 ounce can whole-berry cranberry sauce
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350° and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a serrated knife, crosshatch boule, slicing every inch in both directions and making sure not to slice all the way through the bottom.
In a small bowl, whisk together melted butter, thyme, and rosemary and season with salt and pepper. Brush boule with butter mixture, making sure to get inside crosshatches.
Stuff each crosshatch with Brie and cranberry sauce and wrap bread completely in foil.
Bake until cheese is melty and bread is warm and toasty, about 20 minutes.
Let cool 5 minutes, then serve.
