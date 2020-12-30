Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 525 new Coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 485 are confirmed from 1,703 PCR tests. There are 40 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 years to 99 years, with 51 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Nov. 23 to Dec. 29. They say that 67 positive tests are more than a week old.
There have been 3,161 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 945.
There have been 52,998 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
