MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — McKees Rocks Police are trying to find the person or people who broke into a parish garage and got away with motorcycles owned by a priest.

“I come down about 6:30 and I heard a motorcycle,” said Fr. Al Semler.

That was Monday morning.

Fr. Semler, a retired priest who lives at St. Mary Help of Christians Church and Rectory under the Archangel Gabriel Parish grouping in McKees Rocks, said he didn’t think anything of it.

“I just figured someone was warming up their motorcycle at this point in time because it was a fairly warm day,” Fr. Semler said.

Soon enough, he realized something wasn’t right.

“Our maintenance man came in, and then he said the garage doors were open and his part of the building was broken into,” said Fr. Semler.

He said two motorcycles owned by retired priest, Fr. Louis Vallone, were stolen.

“They ransacked Fr. Lou Vallone’s car, and they ransacked my car, and they saw the two motorcycles, I guess they took them out,” Fr. Semler said.

McKees Rocks Police said a Harley Davidson and Suzuki were stolen.

Fr. Semler said officers came by Monday to take a report.

“The bottom panel, they kicked it through; had a sledgehammer, knocked it through. Whatever, who knows? But they broke out the panel on the bottom and crawled in through that way,” Fr. Semler said.

Fr. Semler said he has no idea who committed the crime or why. He says he feels violated.

“To defy somebody in a sense and come in and take their stuff, it just goes beyond my mind how you can do that to somebody,” said Fr. Semler.