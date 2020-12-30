Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ORRTANNA, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered 13-year-old Liam Warner.
Liam was last seen on 2nd Avenue in Orrtanna in Adams County on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
State police say he is missing and may be at risk of harm or injury and possibly confused.
Liam is described as 4’2″, 65 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black coat, dark blue jeans, blue sneakers, and possibly a Ninja Turtles watch on his left wrist.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call either 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
