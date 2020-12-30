CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The CPSC says snaps can detach from both these products and cause a choking hazard to children.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target is recalling some of its baby clothes due to safety concerns.

(Photos Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The first recall is for about 229,000 Cloud Island Infant Rompers.

They say the snaps could break or detach, causing a choking hazard to children.

Click here for a full listing of these rompers.

Target is also recalling about 181,000 “Cat & Jack” one-piece, rashguard swimsuits.

They also have an issue with snaps breaking or detaching.

Click here for a full listing of this product.

(Photos Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says both products can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.

