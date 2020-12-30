Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target is recalling some of its baby clothes due to safety concerns.
The first recall is for about 229,000 Cloud Island Infant Rompers.
They say the snaps could break or detach, causing a choking hazard to children.
Click here for a full listing of these rompers.
Target is also recalling about 181,000 “Cat & Jack” one-piece, rashguard swimsuits.
They also have an issue with snaps breaking or detaching.
Click here for a full listing of this product.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says both products can be returned to any Target store for a full refund.
