PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Up and down weather continues today, and for the first part of the week it has been mainly downs after Monday’s high temperature hit at midnight and Tuesday afternoon’s high of 34 was just 3 degrees warmer than the morning’s midnight temperature.

Today, we will see a big move up in temperatures with us already seeing our morning low.

Overall, this afternoon is looking comfortable with highs near 50 and mainly dry conditions. I cannot completely rule out a passing and brief rain shower but the lion’s share of rain doesn’t arrive until after the sun goes down.

The rain really starts up after 6:00 p.m. with continuous rain through around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Then we will see a brief change over to snow but the impact should be minimal as temperatures should remain above freezing while the snow is falling.

Thursday highs will be before 3:00 a.m. with temperatures falling for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

The reason for this active pattern over the next 24 hours will be the arrival of a warm front overnight tonight followed by a cold front at around the same time on Thursday morning.

Rain late tonight into Thursday morning will likely total around a quarter of an inch. Not that anyone wants to repeat any part of 2020, but it may feel like Groundhog’s Day on the first of the year with a warm front moving through around 3:00 a.m. on Friday and another cold front pushing through early on Saturday morning.

Friday will see the warmest temperatures of the week for the afternoon but you’ll want the umbrella in order to enjoy it. Friday rain totals will likely exceed half an inch with some places probably seeing more than an inch of rain falling for the afternoon.

While Friday will see plenty of rain, you can expect dry conditions leading into and going through the start of the year.

