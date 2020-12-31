Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 811 new Coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 552 are confirmed from 1,641 PCR tests. There are 259 probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 weeks to 103 years, with 50 being the median age. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 10 to Dec. 30. They say that 48 positive tests are more than a week old.
There have been 3,204 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 955.
There have been 53,809 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
